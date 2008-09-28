Psiche e Soma

Zampe e teste… Alleniamo la mente!

On 28 settembre 2008

domanda

Ecco a voi l’indovinello di questa domenica:
In una stalla vi sono oche e coniglietti. Contando le teste queste sono 32, le zampe sono 100. Quante sono le oche e quanti i conigli?

La soluzione verrà scritta nei commenti qualche giorno dopo la pubblicazione del post (a meno che non indoviniate prima…e non usate google!).

  1. Pav_87

    18 conigli e 14 oche?

    28 settembre 2008
    Reply

  2. Pimpo

    si, 18 conigli e 14 oche.. sottoscrivo..

    28 settembre 2008
    Reply
  3.

    DanieleMD

    si… no… forse… ma perchè?? Spiegate il vostro ragionamento e vedremo se è esatto :)

    28 settembre 2008
    Reply

    • Kristy

  4. Pimpo

    beh, 18*4+14*2=100 zampe, e 18+14=32 teste.. i conti tornano no?!

    28 settembre 2008
    Reply

  5. nati

    o*2+c*4=100
    o+c=32

    (32-c)*2+ c*4=100
    64-2c+4c=100
    2c=36
    c=16
    o=14

    30 settembre 2008
    Reply

  6. Sara

    Basta fare un sistema a due incognite, x sono le oche e y i conigli, a questo punto x+y=32, 2x+ 4y = 100, risolvendolo viene 14 oche e 18 conigli!!

    8 ottobre 2008
    Reply

  7. maurizio

    @ nati:
    hai sbagliato sono 18 conigli e non 16

    23 ottobre 2008
    Reply

