Zampe e teste… Alleniamo la mente!

Ecco a voi l’indovinello di questa domenica:
In una stalla vi sono oche e coniglietti. Contando le teste queste sono 32, le zampe sono 100. Quante sono le oche e quanti i conigli?
La soluzione verrà scritta nei commenti qualche giorno dopo la pubblicazione del post (a meno che non indoviniate prima…e non usate google!).
Pav_87
18 conigli e 14 oche?
Pimpo
si, 18 conigli e 14 oche.. sottoscrivo..
DanieleMD
si… no… forse… ma perchè?? Spiegate il vostro ragionamento e vedremo se è esatto :)
Kristy
Star
Pimpo
beh, 18*4+14*2=100 zampe, e 18+14=32 teste.. i conti tornano no?!
nati
o*2+c*4=100
o+c=32
(32-c)*2+ c*4=100
64-2c+4c=100
2c=36
c=16
o=14
Sara
Basta fare un sistema a due incognite, x sono le oche e y i conigli, a questo punto x+y=32, 2x+ 4y = 100, risolvendolo viene 14 oche e 18 conigli!!
maurizio
@ nati:
hai sbagliato sono 18 conigli e non 16
Joyce
Lenna
