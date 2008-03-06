Come sarai da obeso? E da magro?

Ecco a voi una splendida tabella fotografica di tutte le possibili combinazioni di peso e di altezza. Un centinaio di persone si differente peso e altezza si è fatta fotografare ed è stata così creata questa enorme tabella in cui potrete vedere come potreste diventare ingrassando o dimagrendo. Dai che aspetti? Clicca sull’immagine e soprirai il tuo futuro!
Comicomix
Già non sono un granchè così come sono…
Immaginarmi anche ingrassato (di più?) mi ha fatto capire che è tempo di perdere i 4-5 kg di troppo..
Un saluto al volo
Lisa72
Allora insisti proprioooooooooo ?????? ;PPPP
Battuta a parte se ritornassi al mio peso pre-gravidanze male non mi farebbe ^_^
Un abbraccio, Lisa
Coralyn
Absolutely first rate and coob-repottpmed, gentlemen!
http://www./
I do not add anything to my file cabinet during the year……..so it should be very easy!! I’ll keep you posted.Hope your clutter free day was a huge success my friend.Rowena List recently posted..
http://www./
Great insight! That’s the answer we’ve been looking for.