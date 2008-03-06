Psiche e Soma

Come sarai da obeso? E da magro?

On 6 marzo 2008

Ecco a voi una splendida tabella fotografica di tutte le possibili combinazioni di peso e di altezza. Un centinaio di persone si differente peso e altezza si è fatta fotografare ed è stata così creata questa enorme tabella in cui potrete vedere come potreste diventare ingrassando o dimagrendo. Dai che aspetti? Clicca sull’immagine e soprirai il tuo futuro!

tabella

5 Comments

  1. Comicomix

    Già non sono un granchè così come sono…
    Immaginarmi anche ingrassato (di più?) mi ha fatto capire che è tempo di perdere i 4-5 kg di troppo..

    Un saluto al volo

    6 marzo 2008
  2. Lisa72

    Allora insisti proprioooooooooo ?????? ;PPPP
    Battuta a parte se ritornassi al mio peso pre-gravidanze male non mi farebbe ^_^
    Un abbraccio, Lisa

    6 marzo 2008
